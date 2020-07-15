/
Skyline College
23 Apartments For Rent Near Skyline College
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,365
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
West Sharp Park
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G
504 Monterey Rd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 504 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Friday, July 17th @ 4:45pm-5:30pm --AMENITIES-- - Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony - 2-bed/1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
3340 Geoffrey Dr House
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,990
1400 sqft
Furnished Luxury Bay View Home?Sun Deck?Pets OK - Property Id: 291735 Fully Furnished, 100% Remodeled Luxury Home • Completely move-in ready • Very safe, quiet San Bruno neighborhood • Sun deck with stunning Bay Views • Gourmet kitchen with
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking • Completely move-in ready • Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood • Spacious, open concept
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
1300 sqft
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139 Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills • Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home • Very safe, quiet area • Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room • Queen memory foam beds
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
328 Barbara Lane
328 Barbara Lane, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2.5B House - Enjoy the spectacular views from the balcony of this town home in Daly City! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property with wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
20 Livingston Terrace DR
20 Livingston Terrace Drive, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1910 sqft
A bright and beautiful 2-Story Townhome w/ marble entrance, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. High ceilings in the master suite with full bath walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms with full bath.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2000 sqft
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Sharp Park
43 Montecito Avenue
43 Montecito Avenue, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious remodeled apartment. Steps away from Pacifica Pier. 43 Montecito Avenue has a Walk Score of 78 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Sharp Park
1922 Palmetto Ave
1922 Palmetto Avenue, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$4,000
1485 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1922 Palmetto Ave in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
