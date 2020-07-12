/
/
/
chinatown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:46 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Chinatown, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$10,395
1927 sqft
Located in Nob Hill, these apartments have hardwood floors, modern appliances and a balcony. Amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a courtyard. Across from the Ritz. Near Huntington Park, Union Square and Chinatown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 PACIFIC AVENUE
714 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
4 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment at Chinatown Bordering the Financial District & North Beach - CHINATOWN Famous for being the largest Chinatown outside of Asia, San Francisco’s Chinatown is a vibrant neighborhood teeming with cultural offerings.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1115 Stockton St
1115 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
450 sqft
Located in a historic building, this renovated apartment is ideal for the working professional.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
510 Stockton Street
510 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Stockton Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Chinatown
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
41 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
114 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
14 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
31 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
96 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
74 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,846
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
52 Units Available
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
36 Units Available
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
419 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
880 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
1050 POST
1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
584 sqft
This grand building houses premium apartments in the center of San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, just minutes from Union Square. In-unit laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Media room and elevator.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
22 Units Available
1190 Mission at Trinity Place
1190 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,219
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,133
657 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment for rent awaits you. Rising with stunning views of nearby downtown San Francisco, South of Market, 1190 Mission at Trinity Place is as spectacular as its sister property next door.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CAAlameda, CAAlbany, CAEmeryville, CASausalito, CADaly City, CA