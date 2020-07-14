All apartments in San Francisco
Modera Rincon Hill

390 1st Street · (415) 792-4049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
8 Weeks Free --- NOW PRELEASING for August move-ins + 8 weeks free on all of our brand new apartment homes in Rincon Hill's East Cut neighborhood!
Location

390 1st Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,109

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,109

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B09 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 0109 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0212 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0514 · Avail. Aug 1

$11,030

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Unit 0614 · Avail. Aug 1

$11,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Aug 1

$11,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Rincon Hill.

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
dog park
package receiving
Unit Amenities
extra storage
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Perched upon a hill in San Franciscos Rincon Hill neighborhood comes a new apartment community. Unique and boutique-styled, Modera Rincon Hill stands out in a city of high-rise homesteads, perfect for residents ambitious to do the same.This boutique community of 180 studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments offers it all in a thriving neighborhood. Elegant features such as elevated ceilings, stunning quartz countertops, and hard surface flooring adorn its interior, while deluxe amenities offer that unique boutique-style community experience. Start your day overlooking scenic views. Boost endorphins at your fitness studio. Or zip downstairs to catch up on emails at your local caf. Also at ground level? Action and convenience in every direction thanks to the communitys easy access to the freeway and the Transbay Transit Center. And when the time comes to hit the town, theres no shortage of places to go. Grab dinner and drinks at Salt House, the Embarcadero Waterfront or 21st Amendment Brewing Company. Take in the sites at Cupid's Span and Yerba Buena Garden. Or exercise your love of fitness with outdoor classes at Salesforce Park and Oracle Park. And because youre a stroll away from corporate titans that include Google, Instagram, Firefox, StubHub, Salesforce Tower, Facebook and Slack, youre in the perfect location to achieve your ambition, whatever that may be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: Two per apartment home
restrictions: We are huge fans of individuality (and the exotic), we have to ask that exotic pals, such as skunks and ferrets, find happy homes with a friend or family member. Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Rincon Hill have any available units?
Modera Rincon Hill has 122 units available starting at $3,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Rincon Hill have?
Some of Modera Rincon Hill's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Rincon Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Rincon Hill is offering the following rent specials: 8 Weeks Free --- NOW PRELEASING for August move-ins + 8 weeks free on all of our brand new apartment homes in Rincon Hill's East Cut neighborhood!
Is Modera Rincon Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Rincon Hill is pet friendly.
Does Modera Rincon Hill offer parking?
Yes, Modera Rincon Hill offers parking.
Does Modera Rincon Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Modera Rincon Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Rincon Hill have a pool?
No, Modera Rincon Hill does not have a pool.
Does Modera Rincon Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Modera Rincon Hill has accessible units.
Does Modera Rincon Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Rincon Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

