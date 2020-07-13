All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 350 JUDAH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
350 JUDAH
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

350 JUDAH

350 Judah St · (415) 236-5301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Sunset
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 350 JUDAH.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
green community
Ride off into the Sunset, where the surfers tame the waves, fog or shine. This Golden Gate Park adjacent neighborhood is so big, it is divided into Inner and Outer Sunset – with 9th and Irving being the commercial and dining hub of the former. Further toward the ocean, Irving turns into an area that locals call the city’s third Chinatown.

Find your place in the Sunset. You only have to look up to see how special this building is; the lobby ceiling is a Mediterranean-themed masterpiece. Arched doorways, cozy alcoves and fit-for-fashionistas closet space make each apartment a work of art.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 JUDAH have any available units?
350 JUDAH has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 JUDAH have?
Some of 350 JUDAH's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 JUDAH currently offering any rent specials?
350 JUDAH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 JUDAH pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 JUDAH is pet friendly.
Does 350 JUDAH offer parking?
Yes, 350 JUDAH offers parking.
Does 350 JUDAH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 JUDAH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 JUDAH have a pool?
No, 350 JUDAH does not have a pool.
Does 350 JUDAH have accessible units?
No, 350 JUDAH does not have accessible units.
Does 350 JUDAH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 JUDAH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 350 JUDAH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity