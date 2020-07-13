All apartments in San Francisco
345 Fulton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:15 AM

345 Fulton

345 Fulton St · (415) 214-8175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

345 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 345 Fulton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only take one thing, would you bring your favorite meal? If so, food-obsessed Hayes Valley is your soul mate. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the neighborhood. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets and eye-candy Victorian homes give this area a quintessential San Francisco feel.

This central apartment building has a midtown flair in the midst of the city's most celebrated cultural institutions. The homey hub features hardwood floors, fresh updates and efficient appliances. Bay windows keep the space light, bright and airy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Fulton have any available units?
345 Fulton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Fulton have?
Some of 345 Fulton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Fulton currently offering any rent specials?
345 Fulton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Fulton pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Fulton is pet friendly.
Does 345 Fulton offer parking?
Yes, 345 Fulton offers parking.
Does 345 Fulton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Fulton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Fulton have a pool?
No, 345 Fulton does not have a pool.
Does 345 Fulton have accessible units?
No, 345 Fulton does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Fulton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Fulton has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

