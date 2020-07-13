345 Fulton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed parking lobby online portal pet friendly

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only take one thing, would you bring your favorite meal? If so, food-obsessed Hayes Valley is your soul mate. Gathering places like Chez Maman, Souvla and Biergarten nourish the neighborhood. Artsy boutiques, cute sidewalk cafes and packed bars bring the rest of the city out to play. Tree-lined streets and eye-candy Victorian homes give this area a quintessential San Francisco feel.



This central apartment building has a midtown flair in the midst of the city's most celebrated cultural institutions. The homey hub features hardwood floors, fresh updates and efficient appliances. Bay windows keep the space light, bright and airy.