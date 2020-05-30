3322 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422



LISTING PRESENTED BY:

Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775

Brandon Temple

BRE#: 01397693

Casey Temple

BRE#: 02083636



QUICK FACTS

- 2.0 Bedrooms: No fighting over the master bedroom! Both bedrooms are well sized with ample closet space. Both are located along the light well providing great natural light and fresh air.

- 1.0 Bathroom: The well appointed bathroom features gorgeous tile work, a shower/tub combo, built-in shelving and spacious vanity sink.

- Approx 850 square feet of living space with gleaming hardwood floors, and wainscoting throughout.

- The living room features huge windows that pours natural light into the space.

- The eat-in kitchen provides stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Beautiful tile floors, granite counters and an incredible amount cabinet space.

- Front loading washer/dryer in separate laundry room off of kitchen.

- Private deck off kitchen provides a tranquil space to hang out.

- Cozy 6 unit building.



RENTAL TERMS

- Rent: $3,950

- Available: 07/01

- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

- Security Deposit: $3,950

- Water and garbage is covered with the rent, all other utilities are the Tenant's responsibility

- Pets considered



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Centrally located, this residence is close to public transportation, Valencia Street shops & restaurants, private shuttle stops & Dolores Park.

- Easy access to HWY 101 and two blocks to public transportation on Market St. and just three blocks from 16th St BART.

- Walking distance to The Monk's Kettle, ABV, Orenchi, and more.



BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM

- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers



HOW TO APPLY

- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com

- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left

- Select the property from the list

- Click "Apply Here"

- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

- Application fee must be submitted with application



Present Financial Property Management, Inc

Corp BRE# 02050775



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.