All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3322 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3322 16th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:35 PM

3322 16th Street

3322 16th Street · (650) 822-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Dolores
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3322 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 2 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- 2.0 Bedrooms: No fighting over the master bedroom! Both bedrooms are well sized with ample closet space. Both are located along the light well providing great natural light and fresh air.
- 1.0 Bathroom: The well appointed bathroom features gorgeous tile work, a shower/tub combo, built-in shelving and spacious vanity sink.
- Approx 850 square feet of living space with gleaming hardwood floors, and wainscoting throughout.
- The living room features huge windows that pours natural light into the space.
- The eat-in kitchen provides stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Beautiful tile floors, granite counters and an incredible amount cabinet space.
- Front loading washer/dryer in separate laundry room off of kitchen.
- Private deck off kitchen provides a tranquil space to hang out.
- Cozy 6 unit building.

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $3,950
- Available: 07/01
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application
- Security Deposit: $3,950
- Water and garbage is covered with the rent, all other utilities are the Tenant's responsibility
- Pets considered

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Centrally located, this residence is close to public transportation, Valencia Street shops & restaurants, private shuttle stops & Dolores Park.
- Easy access to HWY 101 and two blocks to public transportation on Market St. and just three blocks from 16th St BART.
- Walking distance to The Monk's Kettle, ABV, Orenchi, and more.

BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH PRESENT PM
- Easy online rent payment made through secure online portal
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 16th Street have any available units?
3322 16th Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 16th Street have?
Some of 3322 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3322 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3322 16th Street offer parking?
No, 3322 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3322 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 16th Street have a pool?
No, 3322 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3322 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 3322 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 3322 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
747 ELLIS Apartments
747 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
333 Hyde
333 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity