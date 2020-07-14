All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1610 Golden Gate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1610 Golden Gate Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:07 AM

1610 Golden Gate Avenue

1610 Golden Gate Avenue · (415) 966-3734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Western Addition
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1610 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1610 Golden Gate Avenue.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Potentially one of the most photographed neighborhoods in San Francisco, Alamo Square is home to the Painted Ladies, a row of colorful Victorian-era houses backed by the citys skyline. Many architecturally significant houses line the perimeter of the square as well, including the Archbishop's Mansion, and the residences of the Russian and German Imperial consuls from the early 1900s. Alamo Square Park, in the center of the neighborhood, offers an excellent view of the Beaux Arts dome of City Hall, the surrounding cityscape, and the tops of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge. Neighbors of flock to the park on weekends to walk their dogs, take their children to the playground, or to play a game of tennis. Divisadero Street, bordering Alamo Square to the west, hosts a growing collection of hip and popular restaurants and bars. Nearby Golden Gate Park is a great place to walk, bike, and try your hand at model-yacht racing. The park is home to the incomparable de Young Art Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Conservatory of Flowers. The Alamo Square area contains a large concentration of homes larger than 10,000 square feet. Many of Alamo Squares grand homes offer six-plus bedrooms, four-plus baths, media rooms, wine cellars, fireplaces, and city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have any available units?
1610 Golden Gate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have?
Some of 1610 Golden Gate Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Golden Gate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Golden Gate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Golden Gate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue offers parking.
Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Golden Gate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Golden Gate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1610 Golden Gate Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
1795 O'Farrell Apartments
1795 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St
San Francisco, CA 94117
816 Geary
816 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123
685 GEARY
685 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity