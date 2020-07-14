1610 Golden Gate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Potentially one of the most photographed neighborhoods in San Francisco, Alamo Square is home to the Painted Ladies, a row of colorful Victorian-era houses backed by the citys skyline. Many architecturally significant houses line the perimeter of the square as well, including the Archbishop's Mansion, and the residences of the Russian and German Imperial consuls from the early 1900s. Alamo Square Park, in the center of the neighborhood, offers an excellent view of the Beaux Arts dome of City Hall, the surrounding cityscape, and the tops of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge. Neighbors of flock to the park on weekends to walk their dogs, take their children to the playground, or to play a game of tennis. Divisadero Street, bordering Alamo Square to the west, hosts a growing collection of hip and popular restaurants and bars. Nearby Golden Gate Park is a great place to walk, bike, and try your hand at model-yacht racing. The park is home to the incomparable de Young Art Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Conservatory of Flowers. The Alamo Square area contains a large concentration of homes larger than 10,000 square feet. Many of Alamo Squares grand homes offer six-plus bedrooms, four-plus baths, media rooms, wine cellars, fireplaces, and city views.