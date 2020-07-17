All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

3234 25th Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3234 25th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25716f4b37c7afd164bce PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
One bathroom and one bedroom. Good for two people. There is a separate living room with a couch and TV. There is a small kitchen with brand new fridge, stove, microwave, so plenty of space for cooking and storage. Laundry access is included and free and there is free storage. Sunny backyard shared with another unit is available to relax and bbq.
Street parking is limited in the area.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission has the best weather in the city, especially around this block. It is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy. In addition to that, it is less windy than many neighborhoods. Residents in the Mission are incredibly diverse. Artists, street people, professionals and the general SF lot mix. Its gentrification is making it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.Great location in the Mission district a few blocks from BART station and super convenient to access to Hwy 101 and 280 and quiet building (3 units total). If your looking for a chill space with access to a sunny backyard and a great location, this is a great option.

PARKING SITUATION
There is no parking. Motorcycle parking space available ($100)
Street parking is limited during the day. It is free and unlimited at night. There is a Bart station (subway) only a few blocks away so you don't need a car to move around. There are a few public parking garages nearby:SF General Hospital Garage 2500 24th St.City-Owned Parking Garage 2351 Mission St.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & DISTANCES
Union Square is 2.7 miles away from the property: By car or taxi: 13 min. By public transportation: 25 min. Take the BART at 24th St Mission station direction East Bay and stop at Powell St.The Moscone Center is 2.2 miles away from the property: By car or taxi: 9 min. By public transportation: 19 min. Take the Bus #12 direction Van Nes

(RLNE5885691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have any available units?
3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have?
Some of 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110's amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 currently offering any rent specials?
3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 pet-friendly?
No, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offer parking?
Yes, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 offers parking.
Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have a pool?
No, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have a pool.
Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have accessible units?
No, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

