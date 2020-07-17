3234 25th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Amenities

One bathroom and one bedroom. Good for two people. There is a separate living room with a couch and TV. There is a small kitchen with brand new fridge, stove, microwave, so plenty of space for cooking and storage. Laundry access is included and free and there is free storage. Sunny backyard shared with another unit is available to relax and bbq.

Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission has the best weather in the city, especially around this block. It is frequently warm and sunny when the rest of the city can be cold and foggy. In addition to that, it is less windy than many neighborhoods. Residents in the Mission are incredibly diverse. Artists, street people, professionals and the general SF lot mix. Its gentrification is making it one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.Great location in the Mission district a few blocks from BART station and super convenient to access to Hwy 101 and 280 and quiet building (3 units total). If your looking for a chill space with access to a sunny backyard and a great location, this is a great option.



There is no parking. Motorcycle parking space available ($100)

Street parking is limited during the day. It is free and unlimited at night. There is a Bart station (subway) only a few blocks away so you don't need a car to move around. There are a few public parking garages nearby:SF General Hospital Garage 2500 24th St.City-Owned Parking Garage 2351 Mission St.



Union Square is 2.7 miles away from the property: By car or taxi: 13 min. By public transportation: 25 min. Take the BART at 24th St Mission station direction East Bay and stop at Powell St.The Moscone Center is 2.2 miles away from the property: By car or taxi: 9 min. By public transportation: 19 min. Take the Bus #12 direction Van Nes



