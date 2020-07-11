All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1064 DOLORES.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1064 DOLORES
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1064 DOLORES

1064 Dolores St · (415) 236-5436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dolores Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1064 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$4,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1064 DOLORES.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
playground
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
Affectionately known to locals as “stroller valley,” family-friendly Noe Valley oozes with cozy atmosphere and homey appeal. Blinged-out baby boutiques, artisanal bakeries and intimate cafes along 24th Street make it a bustling daytime destination for parents and tots. Pubs like The Dubliner and Valley Tavern make Noe Valley’s main drag a welcoming playground for all ages.

You expect to spot Don Draper from “Mad Men” fumbling for his keys in the lobby of this retro 1960s pink building. A hilltop location – right on the Google shuttle route – affords splendid views. Noe Valley’s 24th street commercial artery, with its excellent eateries and retail shopping, sells itself. Sleekly remodeled interiors showcase views that spread out far and wide.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From rest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 DOLORES have any available units?
1064 DOLORES has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 DOLORES have?
Some of 1064 DOLORES's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 DOLORES currently offering any rent specials?
1064 DOLORES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 DOLORES pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 DOLORES is pet friendly.
Does 1064 DOLORES offer parking?
Yes, 1064 DOLORES offers parking.
Does 1064 DOLORES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 DOLORES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 DOLORES have a pool?
No, 1064 DOLORES does not have a pool.
Does 1064 DOLORES have accessible units?
Yes, 1064 DOLORES has accessible units.
Does 1064 DOLORES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 DOLORES has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1064 DOLORES?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity