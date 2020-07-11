1064 DOLORES

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator playground lobby dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Affectionately known to locals as “stroller valley,” family-friendly Noe Valley oozes with cozy atmosphere and homey appeal. Blinged-out baby boutiques, artisanal bakeries and intimate cafes along 24th Street make it a bustling daytime destination for parents and tots. Pubs like The Dubliner and Valley Tavern make Noe Valley’s main drag a welcoming playground for all ages.



You expect to spot Don Draper from “Mad Men” fumbling for his keys in the lobby of this retro 1960s pink building. A hilltop location – right on the Google shuttle route – affords splendid views. Noe Valley’s 24th street commercial artery, with its excellent eateries and retail shopping, sells itself. Sleekly remodeled interiors showcase views that spread out far and wide.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From rest