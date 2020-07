Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry internet access

Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture. Located at the crossroads of Noe Valley, the Castro District and Haight-Ashbury, the Mission Dolores' streets buzz with activity all day and well into the night.



Live within steps of the most social green space in San Francisco. Your pet-friendly apartment is just down the block from Mission Dolores Park and the Castro District is alive with things to do and see. These classic apartments have plenty of creature comforts and some have hardwood floors and neighborhood views. Nearby you’ll find great restaurants and watering holes like Anchor Oyster Bar, Eureka, Blush, and Lark. You’ll love your new home near the park.



