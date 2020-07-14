1035 SUTTER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated cable included oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking on-site laundry alarm system

Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.



This OG building still rules the hood! With hardwood floors, high ceilings and big ole bay windows, this historic home packs a powerful punch of old school cool. Appliances upgrades and designer updates have breathed new life into this authentic apartment.



