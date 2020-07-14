All apartments in San Francisco
1035 SUTTER

1035 Sutter St · (415) 938-5801
Location

1035 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
Lower Nob Hill is San Francisco’s goldilocks neighborhood. Wedged between sophisticated Nob Hill and rock n’ roll Tenderloin, this urban bedroom community accommodates Tech and FiDi commuters, artists and anyone looking for a good time. Take the bar scene for a spin at the Tunnel-Top, go island-style with decadent dinner at Liholiho Yacht Club, tap into draught wine at Tender. Lower Nob Hill’s warm appeal is just right.

This OG building still rules the hood! With hardwood floors, high ceilings and big ole bay windows, this historic home packs a powerful punch of old school cool. Appliances upgrades and designer updates have breathed new life into this authentic apartment.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 SUTTER have any available units?
1035 SUTTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 SUTTER have?
Some of 1035 SUTTER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 SUTTER currently offering any rent specials?
1035 SUTTER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 SUTTER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 SUTTER is pet friendly.
Does 1035 SUTTER offer parking?
Yes, 1035 SUTTER offers parking.
Does 1035 SUTTER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 SUTTER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 SUTTER have a pool?
No, 1035 SUTTER does not have a pool.
Does 1035 SUTTER have accessible units?
No, 1035 SUTTER does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 SUTTER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 SUTTER has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

