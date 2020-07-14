All apartments in San Francisco
400 DUBOCE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

400 DUBOCE

400 Duboce Ave · (415) 234-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Duboce Ave, San Francisco, CA 94114
Duboce Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 458 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 432 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 400 DUBOCE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
Four legs + two wheels = Duboce Triangle. Dog-lovers drool for the neighborhood’s namesake park and its extensive network of bike lanes are legion. Roll over to The Office for fireside drinks on the heated patio, feel right at home with a sazerac at The Residence, or pony up for pinball and pints at Brewcade. Duboce Triangle’s laid-back nightlife will have you wagging your tail and begging for more.

Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful. This rhapsody in blue building is more than a pretty place – it is home to so many smart amenities. Start-up savvy conveniences, like onsite Zipcar, washer/dryer and efficient appliances blend beautifully with hardwood floors, high ceilings and other classic desirables. The MUNI-connected central location goes down pretty easy too! Cheers!

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroug

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 DUBOCE have any available units?
400 DUBOCE has 3 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 DUBOCE have?
Some of 400 DUBOCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 DUBOCE currently offering any rent specials?
400 DUBOCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 DUBOCE pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 DUBOCE is pet friendly.
Does 400 DUBOCE offer parking?
Yes, 400 DUBOCE offers parking.
Does 400 DUBOCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 DUBOCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 DUBOCE have a pool?
No, 400 DUBOCE does not have a pool.
Does 400 DUBOCE have accessible units?
No, 400 DUBOCE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 DUBOCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 DUBOCE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

