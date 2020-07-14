400 DUBOCE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed elevator parking on-site laundry alarm system

Four legs + two wheels = Duboce Triangle. Dog-lovers drool for the neighborhood’s namesake park and its extensive network of bike lanes are legion. Roll over to The Office for fireside drinks on the heated patio, feel right at home with a sazerac at The Residence, or pony up for pinball and pints at Brewcade. Duboce Triangle’s laid-back nightlife will have you wagging your tail and begging for more.



Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful. This rhapsody in blue building is more than a pretty place – it is home to so many smart amenities. Start-up savvy conveniences, like onsite Zipcar, washer/dryer and efficient appliances blend beautifully with hardwood floors, high ceilings and other classic desirables. The MUNI-connected central location goes down pretty easy too! Cheers!



Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroug