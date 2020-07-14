1060 PINE Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

Built in 1906, this classic San Francisco apartment features gated entrances, hardwood floors, washer/dryers and is pet friendly. The top-notch amenities don’t stop within the walls- it extends to the scenic, central location in which it lies. Take a cable car home then stroll past Grace Cathedral to picturesque Huntington Park for the best dog walking spot in town. You’re just a short walk away from amazing dining and cocktail options like Del Popolo and Nob Hill Cafe. The Tonga Room and Top of Market are the perfect place for your late nights out. Your San Franciscan dream life is complete.



One online application, hundreds of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. With a prime portfolio of buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Iconic charm. Modern living.



This unit is a rental unit subject to th