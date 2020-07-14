All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1060 PINE Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1060 PINE Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

1060 PINE Apartments

1060 Pine Street · (415) 769-3924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1060 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 732 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1060 PINE Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Built in 1906, this classic San Francisco apartment features gated entrances, hardwood floors, washer/dryers and is pet friendly. The top-notch amenities don’t stop within the walls- it extends to the scenic, central location in which it lies. Take a cable car home then stroll past Grace Cathedral to picturesque Huntington Park for the best dog walking spot in town. You’re just a short walk away from amazing dining and cocktail options like Del Popolo and Nob Hill Cafe. The Tonga Room and Top of Market are the perfect place for your late nights out. Your San Franciscan dream life is complete.

One online application, hundreds of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. With a prime portfolio of buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 PINE Apartments have any available units?
1060 PINE Apartments has 2 units available starting at $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 PINE Apartments have?
Some of 1060 PINE Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 PINE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1060 PINE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 PINE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 PINE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1060 PINE Apartments offer parking?
No, 1060 PINE Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1060 PINE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 PINE Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 PINE Apartments have a pool?
No, 1060 PINE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1060 PINE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1060 PINE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 PINE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 PINE Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1060 PINE Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity