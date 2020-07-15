2975 Van Ness Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly e-payments online portal package receiving

Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.



Good things come in BIG packages. This sizable Marina building owns a pretty big chunk of one of the City’s most scenic blocks. Instant access to Aquatic Park, Fort Mason, Marina Green and Golden Gate views, make it a natural fit for connoisseurs of the great outdoors. Refreshing design updates and efficient appliances make the choice clear as day.