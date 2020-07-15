2975 Van Ness Apartments

Amenities
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.
Good things come in BIG packages. This sizable Marina building owns a pretty big chunk of one of the City’s most scenic blocks. Instant access to Aquatic Park, Fort Mason, Marina Green and Golden Gate views, make it a natural fit for connoisseurs of the great outdoors. Refreshing design updates and efficient appliances make the choice clear as day.