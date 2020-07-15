All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

2975 Van Ness Apartments

2975 Van Ness Avenue ·
Location

2975 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Marina District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2975 Van Ness Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.

Good things come in BIG packages. This sizable Marina building owns a pretty big chunk of one of the City’s most scenic blocks. Instant access to Aquatic Park, Fort Mason, Marina Green and Golden Gate views, make it a natural fit for connoisseurs of the great outdoors. Refreshing design updates and efficient appliances make the choice clear as day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have any available units?
2975 Van Ness Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have?
Some of 2975 Van Ness Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 Van Ness Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2975 Van Ness Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 Van Ness Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments offer parking?
No, 2975 Van Ness Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have a pool?
No, 2975 Van Ness Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness Apartments has accessible units.
Does 2975 Van Ness Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2975 Van Ness Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

