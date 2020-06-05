Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room parking on-site laundry green community

Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.



This Lower Nob Hill home boasts beautiful details from the façade to the time capsule touches that keep the interiors unique. Kitchen and bathroom remodels give this refreshed residence a contemporary flair. Efficient appliances including the dishwasher and washer/dryer will transform your inner sloth into the ultimate chore whisperer!



