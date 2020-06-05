All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1126 BUSH

1126 Bush St · (415) 917-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1126 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$2,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0200 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. now

$3,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1126 BUSH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
parking
on-site laundry
green community
Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.

This Lower Nob Hill home boasts beautiful details from the façade to the time capsule touches that keep the interiors unique. Kitchen and bathroom remodels give this refreshed residence a contemporary flair. Efficient appliances including the dishwasher and washer/dryer will transform your inner sloth into the ultimate chore whisperer!

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We spec

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 BUSH have any available units?
1126 BUSH has 3 units available starting at $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 BUSH have?
Some of 1126 BUSH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 BUSH currently offering any rent specials?
1126 BUSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 BUSH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 BUSH is pet friendly.
Does 1126 BUSH offer parking?
Yes, 1126 BUSH offers parking.
Does 1126 BUSH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 BUSH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 BUSH have a pool?
No, 1126 BUSH does not have a pool.
Does 1126 BUSH have accessible units?
No, 1126 BUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 BUSH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 BUSH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

