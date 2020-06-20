1568 Union Street #303.

Amenities

Fully Renovated, Views, Outdoor space, H/D Floors



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garaged parking for additional $125

Amenities: Private balcony and common roof deck

Pets: Considered

Available Date: July 20, 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water and garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Note: The pink wall in the 2nd bedroom has been painted over to a grey color. Top floor, fully renovated unit on lively Union St, on quiet side of an intimate 10-unit building. Condo's spectacular location is just steps from shops & restaurants of Union & Polk Sts. Spacious 2BR, 2BA w/well-laid out floor plan highlighted by beautiful wood floors, granite counters, crown moldings & high ceilings. Modern kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & Jenn-Air gas stove opens to a dining area surrounded by windows. Large, bright LR has a fireplace & slider door opening to private balcony - enjoy a BBQ & outdoor dining. Master suite w/walk-in closet & updated bath. Remodeled guest bath & 2nd large BR. Large pantry, huge walk-in closet in hall & large storage room on patio. In unit W/D, common roof deck w/City, Bay & GGB views. Close to everything!



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



