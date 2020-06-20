All apartments in San Francisco
1568 Union Street #303.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1568 Union Street #303

1568 Union Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1568 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1568 Union Street #303 - #303 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Renovated, Views, Outdoor space, H/D Floors | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garaged parking for additional $125
Amenities: Private balcony and common roof deck
Pets: Considered
Available Date: July 20, 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water and garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Note: The pink wall in the 2nd bedroom has been painted over to a grey color. Top floor, fully renovated unit on lively Union St, on quiet side of an intimate 10-unit building. Condo's spectacular location is just steps from shops & restaurants of Union & Polk Sts. Spacious 2BR, 2BA w/well-laid out floor plan highlighted by beautiful wood floors, granite counters, crown moldings & high ceilings. Modern kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & Jenn-Air gas stove opens to a dining area surrounded by windows. Large, bright LR has a fireplace & slider door opening to private balcony - enjoy a BBQ & outdoor dining. Master suite w/walk-in closet & updated bath. Remodeled guest bath & 2nd large BR. Large pantry, huge walk-in closet in hall & large storage room on patio. In unit W/D, common roof deck w/City, Bay & GGB views. Close to everything!

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE3961064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1568 Union Street #303 have any available units?
1568 Union Street #303 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1568 Union Street #303 have?
Some of 1568 Union Street #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1568 Union Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1568 Union Street #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1568 Union Street #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1568 Union Street #303 is pet friendly.
Does 1568 Union Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1568 Union Street #303 does offer parking.
Does 1568 Union Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1568 Union Street #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1568 Union Street #303 have a pool?
No, 1568 Union Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1568 Union Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 1568 Union Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1568 Union Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1568 Union Street #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

