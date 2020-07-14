Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

685 Geary has stood in Downtown for over a century. Built in 1916, the building overlooks the Moorish-style architecture of the Alcazar Theater, is four blocks away from Union Square shopping, and is close to Downtown, Lower Nob Hill, Polk Street nightlife, and more.



A classic brick façade, historic past, and modern amenities come together at 685 Geary, which features a renovated lobby, elevator, and on-site laundry. Downstairs retail includes a restaurant, cafe, liquor store, and other conveniences, with even more nearby: some of San Francisco’s best dining, drinking, and entertainment is just blocks away, including stalwart speakeasy Bourbon & Branch and ramen favorite Mensho Tokyo.



685 Geary is convenient to more than a great night out – commuters love its accessible Downtown location and proximity to BART and Muni. Graded as a Walker’s Paradise, the building also owns a perfect Transit Score and excellent bikeability.



