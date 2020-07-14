All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

685 GEARY

685 Geary St · (415) 985-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

685 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0603 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 685 GEARY.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
685 Geary has stood in Downtown for over a century. Built in 1916, the building overlooks the Moorish-style architecture of the Alcazar Theater, is four blocks away from Union Square shopping, and is close to Downtown, Lower Nob Hill, Polk Street nightlife, and more.

A classic brick façade, historic past, and modern amenities come together at 685 Geary, which features a renovated lobby, elevator, and on-site laundry. Downstairs retail includes a restaurant, cafe, liquor store, and other conveniences, with even more nearby: some of San Francisco’s best dining, drinking, and entertainment is just blocks away, including stalwart speakeasy Bourbon & Branch and ramen favorite Mensho Tokyo.

685 Geary is convenient to more than a great night out – commuters love its accessible Downtown location and proximity to BART and Muni. Graded as a Walker’s Paradise, the building also owns a perfect Transit Score and excellent bikeability.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 GEARY have any available units?
685 GEARY has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 GEARY have?
Some of 685 GEARY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 GEARY currently offering any rent specials?
685 GEARY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 GEARY pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 GEARY is pet friendly.
Does 685 GEARY offer parking?
No, 685 GEARY does not offer parking.
Does 685 GEARY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 GEARY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 GEARY have a pool?
No, 685 GEARY does not have a pool.
Does 685 GEARY have accessible units?
No, 685 GEARY does not have accessible units.
Does 685 GEARY have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 GEARY does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

