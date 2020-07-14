All apartments in San Francisco
2620 LAGUNA Apartments
2620 LAGUNA Apartments

2620 Laguna Street · (415) 964-2439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2620 Laguna Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2620 LAGUNA Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
The view from the top is pretty spectacular. Pacific Heights looks out over Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin’s rugged Headlands. The street scene is just as impressive. Grand gilded-age mansions and prestigious prep schools line Broadway and other spacious streets. On sunny weekends, well-groomed shoppers and bed headed brunch patrons flood Fillmore with caffeine-fueled action. Fine dining is on the menu every night of the week.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: renter's insurance not required but recommended
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: none
limit: 2
rent: $75 per pet per mo
restrictions: non aggressive breeds allowed
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
Parking Details: $350 per mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have any available units?
2620 LAGUNA Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have?
Some of 2620 LAGUNA Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 LAGUNA Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
2620 LAGUNA Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 LAGUNA Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments offers parking.
Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have a pool?
No, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have accessible units?
No, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 LAGUNA Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 LAGUNA Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

