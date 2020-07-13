Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay. Take advantage of convenient on-site amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, freshwater pool, resident media lounge, and onsite parking. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and your very own full-size washer and dryer. Transit, chic eateries, places to see and be seen are all nearby and distinctly urban. Sure you’ve got a lot on your plate. But at Channel, you’ve got it made. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.