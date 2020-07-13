All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Channel Mission Bay

Open Now until 6pm
185 Channel St · (415) 966-3156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,009

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

Unit 560 · Avail. now

$3,105

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 663 · Avail. now

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$3,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$3,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 50+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 458 · Avail. now

$5,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 24

$5,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 558 · Avail. Jul 23

$5,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Channel Mission Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay. Take advantage of convenient on-site amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, freshwater pool, resident media lounge, and onsite parking. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and your very own full-size washer and dryer. Transit, chic eateries, places to see and be seen are all nearby and distinctly urban. Sure you’ve got a lot on your plate. But at Channel, you’ve got it made. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. These units are rental units subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 85.00
limit: 2
fee: 0.00
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $360/month. We have a limited amount of X-Large Reserved Parking Spaces for $425.00.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Channel Mission Bay have any available units?
Channel Mission Bay has 76 units available starting at $3,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Channel Mission Bay have?
Some of Channel Mission Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Channel Mission Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Channel Mission Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Channel Mission Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Channel Mission Bay is pet friendly.
Does Channel Mission Bay offer parking?
Yes, Channel Mission Bay offers parking.
Does Channel Mission Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Channel Mission Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Channel Mission Bay have a pool?
Yes, Channel Mission Bay has a pool.
Does Channel Mission Bay have accessible units?
No, Channel Mission Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Channel Mission Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, Channel Mission Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

