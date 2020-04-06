1504 Jackson Street #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian



Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.



A Bright and Sunny Contemporary Unit w/ Open Floor Plan

Combined Dining & Living Room Featuring Recessed Lighting, and In-Ceiling Speakers

Fireplace

Chefs Dream Kitchen

Verona 36 Duel-Fuel Professional 5 Burner Range with Hood

Stainless Steel Appliances

Large Island with Seating for 3

Crisp White Cabinetry Contrasts Beautifully w/ Grey Countertops & Modern Glass Backsplash

Master Bedroom - En-Suite Bath w/ Radiant Floor Heating, Customizable Closet, Extra Storage, & Wine Refrigerator

Large Second Bedroom with Desk, Armoire, Customizable Closet, and Plenty of Light

Second Bathroom Features Walk-In Shower

White Oak Hardwoods Throughout

Titled Bathrooms

Washer and Dryer In Unit

Intercom System

Roof Top Deck 360 Stunning Views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, and Cityscape

Video of views from deck

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs6CNcDW-n4&feature=youtu.be



Location-Location-Location!

99 Walking Score

98 Transit Score

Powell & Hyde Cable Car Line 1 Block Away - California Cable Car Line 4 Blocks Away

Walk to Polk Streets Trendy Restaurants and Shops 1Block Away

Trader Joes & CVS 4 Blocks Away

No Pets

No Smoking

Parking Space For A Sedan for $250 per month

Furnished

Short Term 1 - 6 Month Lease

Shown by Appointment Only



Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838

Realtor

AMSI Real Estate Services

2800 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94109

www.amsires.com

JClark@amsiemail.com

DRE 02066897



