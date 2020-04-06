All apartments in San Francisco
1504 Jackson Street #2

1504 Jackson Street · (925) 771-0761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1504 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1504 Jackson Street #2 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian

Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.

A Bright and Sunny Contemporary Unit w/ Open Floor Plan
Combined Dining & Living Room Featuring Recessed Lighting, and In-Ceiling Speakers
Fireplace
Chefs Dream Kitchen
Verona 36 Duel-Fuel Professional 5 Burner Range with Hood
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Island with Seating for 3
Crisp White Cabinetry Contrasts Beautifully w/ Grey Countertops & Modern Glass Backsplash
Master Bedroom - En-Suite Bath w/ Radiant Floor Heating, Customizable Closet, Extra Storage, & Wine Refrigerator
Large Second Bedroom with Desk, Armoire, Customizable Closet, and Plenty of Light
Second Bathroom Features Walk-In Shower
White Oak Hardwoods Throughout
Titled Bathrooms
Washer and Dryer In Unit
Intercom System
Roof Top Deck 360 Stunning Views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, and Cityscape
Video of views from deck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs6CNcDW-n4&feature=youtu.be

Location-Location-Location!
99 Walking Score
98 Transit Score
Powell & Hyde Cable Car Line 1 Block Away - California Cable Car Line 4 Blocks Away
Walk to Polk Streets Trendy Restaurants and Shops 1Block Away
Trader Joes & CVS 4 Blocks Away
No Pets
No Smoking
Parking Space For A Sedan for $250 per month
Furnished
Short Term 1 - 6 Month Lease
Shown by Appointment Only

Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838
Realtor
AMSI Real Estate Services
2800 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
www.amsires.com
JClark@amsiemail.com
DRE 02066897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have any available units?
1504 Jackson Street #2 has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have?
Some of 1504 Jackson Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Jackson Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Jackson Street #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Jackson Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Jackson Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Jackson Street #2 does offer parking.
Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 Jackson Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have a pool?
No, 1504 Jackson Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 1504 Jackson Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Jackson Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Jackson Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
