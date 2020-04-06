1504 Jackson Street #2

Amenities
A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian
Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.
A Bright and Sunny Contemporary Unit w/ Open Floor Plan
Combined Dining & Living Room Featuring Recessed Lighting, and In-Ceiling Speakers
Fireplace
Chefs Dream Kitchen
Verona 36 Duel-Fuel Professional 5 Burner Range with Hood
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Island with Seating for 3
Crisp White Cabinetry Contrasts Beautifully w/ Grey Countertops & Modern Glass Backsplash
Master Bedroom - En-Suite Bath w/ Radiant Floor Heating, Customizable Closet, Extra Storage, & Wine Refrigerator
Large Second Bedroom with Desk, Armoire, Customizable Closet, and Plenty of Light
Second Bathroom Features Walk-In Shower
White Oak Hardwoods Throughout
Titled Bathrooms
Washer and Dryer In Unit
Intercom System
Roof Top Deck 360 Stunning Views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay, and Cityscape
Video of views from deck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs6CNcDW-n4&feature=youtu.be
Location-Location-Location!
99 Walking Score
98 Transit Score
Powell & Hyde Cable Car Line 1 Block Away - California Cable Car Line 4 Blocks Away
Walk to Polk Streets Trendy Restaurants and Shops 1Block Away
Trader Joes & CVS 4 Blocks Away
No Pets
No Smoking
Parking Space For A Sedan for $250 per month
Furnished
Short Term 1 - 6 Month Lease
Shown by Appointment Only
Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838
Realtor
AMSI Real Estate Services
2800 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
www.amsires.com
JClark@amsiemail.com
DRE 02066897
