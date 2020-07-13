All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
916 Pacific Apartments
916 Pacific Apartments

916 Pacific Ave · (415) 579-3447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 916 Pacific Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.

A short stroll to Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf just down the hill, and close to great eats in North Beach—what’s not to love? With a gas range, hardwood floors and large closets you’ll make yourself right at home. The cable car line is just a block away and you’re conveniently close to the Financial District and downtown. It’s pet-friendly, and Washington Square Park—one of the City’s first parks—is less than a half mile away for dog walking. Explore San Francisco from your new exclusive Nob Hill address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, under 40lbs no aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Pacific Apartments have any available units?
916 Pacific Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Pacific Apartments have?
Some of 916 Pacific Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Pacific Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
916 Pacific Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Pacific Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Pacific Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 916 Pacific Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 916 Pacific Apartments offers parking.
Does 916 Pacific Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Pacific Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Pacific Apartments have a pool?
No, 916 Pacific Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 916 Pacific Apartments have accessible units?
No, 916 Pacific Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Pacific Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Pacific Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

