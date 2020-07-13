916 Pacific Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry internet access

Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.



A short stroll to Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf just down the hill, and close to great eats in North Beach—what’s not to love? With a gas range, hardwood floors and large closets you’ll make yourself right at home. The cable car line is just a block away and you’re conveniently close to the Financial District and downtown. It’s pet-friendly, and Washington Square Park—one of the City’s first parks—is less than a half mile away for dog walking. Explore San Francisco from your new exclusive Nob Hill address.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – time