Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Solaire
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Solaire

299 Fremont St · (415) 275-3586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE ON OUR TOWNHOMES! *Call today!
Location

299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1605 · Avail. now

$2,674

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,864

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 2002 · Avail. now

$2,816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 12

$4,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,382

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$4,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
game room
pool table
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
doorman
e-payments
green community
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
putting green
smoke-free community
yoga
In a fast-paced city, find solace in exceptional design, superior finishes and sustainable living. A LEED Gold certified building, Solaire is a space you may dwell with a clean conscience. Floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades unveil plentiful natural light. Transbay is a place of change and the intermingling of ideas. Situated between the Embarcadero, Market Street, Folsom Street and 2nd Street, here is the future San Francisco. This is a place where opportunity meets accessibility and where culture meets home. Shaping the city’s growth, the Transbay neighborhood is positioned to become the nucleus of transportation and the centralized neighborhood that has it all. Be a part of progress, a part of the changing tides.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $1,000
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Rentable parking spot.
Storage Details: Onsite storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Solaire have any available units?
Solaire has 38 units available starting at $2,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Solaire have?
Some of Solaire's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solaire currently offering any rent specials?
Solaire is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE ON OUR TOWNHOMES! *Call today!
Is Solaire pet-friendly?
Yes, Solaire is pet friendly.
Does Solaire offer parking?
Yes, Solaire offers parking.
Does Solaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solaire have a pool?
No, Solaire does not have a pool.
Does Solaire have accessible units?
Yes, Solaire has accessible units.
Does Solaire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solaire has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

