300 Apartments for rent in Polk Gulch, San Francisco, CA

polk gulch
1424 Polk
1424 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
671 sqft
Distinguished downtown apartments in San Francisco's Polk Gulch neighborhood, not far from bustling bars and restaurants. In-unit laundry facilities, dishwashers, and walk-in closets. Parking and elevator. Cats and dogs allowed.
2128 Van Ness Avenue
2128 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
620 sqft
2128 Van Ness is a historic gem in desirable Nob Hill. Built in 1910, this one-time World War II boarding house near the corner of Broadway and Pacific balances historic charm with modern amenities and a walkable, rideable location.
1601 Larkin Street
1601 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1601 Larkin Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1776 Sacramento street #509
1776 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1776 Sacramento street #509 Available 08/01/20 Stunning 2Bed/2Bath Condo *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI* - Welcome to 1776 Sacramento Street #509! You Tube Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.
1504 Jackson Street #2
1504 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
1100 sqft
Video~A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.
1467 Vallejo Street
1467 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1467 Vallejo Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B
1618 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
Upgraded 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D in Unit.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,400/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
1525 Larkin Street
1525 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Russian Hill 1 Bedroom/HDWD Flrs/Cat ok - Description: PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $2,600/mo.
1821 Polk Street
1821 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
494 sqft
Great location, fantastic layout and tons of natural light make this apartment a great place to call home.
1635 California Street
1635 California Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
983 sqft
Bright Modern 2b/2ba, Balcony, Roof Deck, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,995/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
1868 Van Ness
1868 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,500
1105 sqft
Virtually brand new, built in 2017 with luxury finishes and timeless modern design in a Boutique Building. Gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, Caesarstone, Fisher Paykal refrigerator and Bertazzoni stove.
1555 Vallejo Street
1555 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1555 Vallejo Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1702 Washington St
1702 Washington Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1702 Washington St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1625 Pacific Avenue
1625 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1625 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1720 Clay Street
1720 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,700
1553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary stylish 2 level condominium in desirable Nob Hill. Minutes away from Nob Hill's finest shopping, dining, transportation, & private shuttle service.
1788 Clay Street
1788 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1788 Clay Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1810 Polk Street
1810 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1810 Polk Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
