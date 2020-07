Amenities

Lovely top floor 1 bedroom apartment on tree lined street in the heart of the Haight Ashbury neighborhood. South facing room has multiple alcoves created by multiple large windows providing an amazing amount of natural light. Apartment is classified as a 1.5 due to its size and living space flexiblity due to having two front doors. Brand new laundry machines and dog friendly! KEY FEATURES - 1 Bedroom - 1 Living Room - 1 Kitchen - Bathroom - Living Room With Its Own Private Entrance - Wood Flooring - Tall Ceilings - Bright with Large Amount of Natural Light - Eat in Kitchen - Google, Apple and other company shuttles stop nearby - Pets Welcomed KEY TERMS Well mannered pets welcomed. Delivered Unfurnished Security Deposit: 1 months rent with FICO >750 Lease Term: 1 year -- No Smoking



