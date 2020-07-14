All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 346 Leavenworth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
346 Leavenworth
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:09 AM

346 Leavenworth

346 Leavenworth St · (415) 854-5313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

346 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 346 Leavenworth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters’ paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block – making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.

The 346 Leavenworth Apartments are at the heart of the City. Brilliant renovations breathe new life into this classic bay window building’s interiors. Land in one of these apartments and you’ll enjoy life-affirming amenities, like washer/dryer, new appliances, and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome (restrictions apply).

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Leavenworth have any available units?
346 Leavenworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 Leavenworth have?
Some of 346 Leavenworth's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Leavenworth currently offering any rent specials?
346 Leavenworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Leavenworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Leavenworth is pet friendly.
Does 346 Leavenworth offer parking?
No, 346 Leavenworth does not offer parking.
Does 346 Leavenworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Leavenworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Leavenworth have a pool?
No, 346 Leavenworth does not have a pool.
Does 346 Leavenworth have accessible units?
No, 346 Leavenworth does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Leavenworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Leavenworth does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 346 Leavenworth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
3264 Mission
3264 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity