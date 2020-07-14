Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry

The Tenderloin is San Francisco’s buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters. Home to many of the creatives that give the city its swagger, the Tenderloin is a commuters’ paradise with the Walk Score stats to prove it. Craft cocktail lounges and locavore restaurants are popping up on every block – making the area an after-work destination for tech-savvy professionals.



The 346 Leavenworth Apartments are at the heart of the City. Brilliant renovations breathe new life into this classic bay window building’s interiors. Land in one of these apartments and you’ll enjoy life-affirming amenities, like washer/dryer, new appliances, and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome (restrictions apply).



