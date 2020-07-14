All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1753 Mason.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1753 Mason
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1753 Mason

1753 Mason St · (415) 965-3688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1753 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1759 · Avail. now

$3,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1753 Mason.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
North Beach’s rowdy reputation dates back to Barbary Coast days, when brothels, saloons and opium dens were among the area’s tamer delights. Landmarks like Coit Tower, Washington Square Park and Columbus Ave. make this area dazzle by day. Italians and intellectuals added flavor and character to this nightlife-happy hood. Bars like the bluesy and boozy Saloon have packed in the party people since 1861, and cocktail contenders like apothecary-themed Devil’s Acre and Comstock keep the Gold Rush theme in full swing.

This classic San Francisco apartment building has the character, modern convenience and the North Beach location to make it a killer command post for commuters. Beautifully maintained original touches include hardwood floors, high ceilings and bay windows.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in Sa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Mason have any available units?
1753 Mason has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 Mason have?
Some of 1753 Mason's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Mason currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Mason is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Mason pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Mason is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Mason offer parking?
Yes, 1753 Mason offers parking.
Does 1753 Mason have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 Mason offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Mason have a pool?
No, 1753 Mason does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Mason have accessible units?
No, 1753 Mason does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Mason have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Mason does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1753 Mason?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
737 PINE
737 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity