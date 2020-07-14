1753 Mason

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

North Beach’s rowdy reputation dates back to Barbary Coast days, when brothels, saloons and opium dens were among the area’s tamer delights. Landmarks like Coit Tower, Washington Square Park and Columbus Ave. make this area dazzle by day. Italians and intellectuals added flavor and character to this nightlife-happy hood. Bars like the bluesy and boozy Saloon have packed in the party people since 1861, and cocktail contenders like apothecary-themed Devil’s Acre and Comstock keep the Gold Rush theme in full swing.



This classic San Francisco apartment building has the character, modern convenience and the North Beach location to make it a killer command post for commuters. Beautifully maintained original touches include hardwood floors, high ceilings and bay windows.



