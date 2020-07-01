140 DUBOCE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly lobby

The multi-cultural Mission District caters to a medley of techies, artists, and cultural luminaries alike. Catch an indie film at the Roxie, dance all night at the Elbo Room, or sip brews under the stars at Zeitgeist’s punk-spirited biergarten. Don’t forget to flag down the tamale lady.



This historic building could not be more central – MUNI access to anywhere in the city and BART to take you beyond. Refreshed the interiors showcase design-savvy details. Bay windows let the sunshine in on thoughtful finishes like mosaic tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The cake topper? The rooftop deck showcases panoramic views of the city.



