Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:11 AM

140 DUBOCE

140 Duboce Ave · (415) 909-3081
Location

140 Duboce Ave, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 140 DUBOCE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
lobby
The multi-cultural Mission District caters to a medley of techies, artists, and cultural luminaries alike. Catch an indie film at the Roxie, dance all night at the Elbo Room, or sip brews under the stars at Zeitgeist’s punk-spirited biergarten. Don’t forget to flag down the tamale lady.

This historic building could not be more central – MUNI access to anywhere in the city and BART to take you beyond. Refreshed the interiors showcase design-savvy details. Bay windows let the sunshine in on thoughtful finishes like mosaic tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The cake topper? The rooftop deck showcases panoramic views of the city.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 DUBOCE have any available units?
140 DUBOCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 DUBOCE have?
Some of 140 DUBOCE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 DUBOCE currently offering any rent specials?
140 DUBOCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 DUBOCE pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 DUBOCE is pet friendly.
Does 140 DUBOCE offer parking?
Yes, 140 DUBOCE offers parking.
Does 140 DUBOCE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 DUBOCE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 DUBOCE have a pool?
No, 140 DUBOCE does not have a pool.
Does 140 DUBOCE have accessible units?
No, 140 DUBOCE does not have accessible units.
Does 140 DUBOCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 DUBOCE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

