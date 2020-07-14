Amenities

Welcome to 322 Stanyan Apartments! This 3-story, 12-unit building is situated on the corner of Stanyan and Fulton, sharing the corner with 2288 Fulton Street. It is located a half-block from Golden Gate Park and close to USF and the Panhandle. This classic San Francisco building houses two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments with modern updates and in-unit washer/dryers.



This pet-friendly NOPA apartment is in a prime, walkable part of town, not far from Haight-Ashbury and Anza Vista. Stop into Bistro Central Parc for duck confit or Bistro Gambrinus for pork schnitzel, or head over to Divisadero for Nopa, The Mill, or 4505 Burgers and BBQ. Barrel Head Brewhouse and Kezar Pub are popular spots for craft beer, pub food, and game day. It’s no wonder this is one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their righ