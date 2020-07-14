All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

322 STANYAN

322 Stanyan Street · (415) 949-3185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 Stanyan Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2296 · Avail. now

$5,195

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 322 STANYAN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
valet service
Welcome to 322 Stanyan Apartments! This 3-story, 12-unit building is situated on the corner of Stanyan and Fulton, sharing the corner with 2288 Fulton Street. It is located a half-block from Golden Gate Park and close to USF and the Panhandle. This classic San Francisco building houses two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments with modern updates and in-unit washer/dryers.

This pet-friendly NOPA apartment is in a prime, walkable part of town, not far from Haight-Ashbury and Anza Vista. Stop into Bistro Central Parc for duck confit or Bistro Gambrinus for pork schnitzel, or head over to Divisadero for Nopa, The Mill, or 4505 Burgers and BBQ. Barrel Head Brewhouse and Kezar Pub are popular spots for craft beer, pub food, and game day. It’s no wonder this is one of the city’s most popular neighborhoods.
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their righ

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $225
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned space provided additional space $45.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 STANYAN have any available units?
322 STANYAN has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 STANYAN have?
Some of 322 STANYAN's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 STANYAN currently offering any rent specials?
322 STANYAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 STANYAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 STANYAN is pet friendly.
Does 322 STANYAN offer parking?
Yes, 322 STANYAN offers parking.
Does 322 STANYAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 STANYAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 STANYAN have a pool?
Yes, 322 STANYAN has a pool.
Does 322 STANYAN have accessible units?
No, 322 STANYAN does not have accessible units.
Does 322 STANYAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 STANYAN does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

