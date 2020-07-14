All apartments in San Francisco
601 O'FARRELL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

601 O'FARRELL

601 Ofarrell St · (415) 234-4882
Location

601 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 601 O'FARRELL.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.

Take your apartment game from shabby to chic at this gussied up Jazz Era gem. Thanks to timely revamps, it this heirloom home boasts contemporary design cred. Must-have extras, like washer/dryer, dishwasher and garage make your life easier, while spellbinding city views make your days dreamier.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 O'FARRELL have any available units?
601 O'FARRELL has 2 units available starting at $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 O'FARRELL have?
Some of 601 O'FARRELL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 O'FARRELL currently offering any rent specials?
601 O'FARRELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 O'FARRELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 O'FARRELL is pet friendly.
Does 601 O'FARRELL offer parking?
Yes, 601 O'FARRELL offers parking.
Does 601 O'FARRELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 O'FARRELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 O'FARRELL have a pool?
No, 601 O'FARRELL does not have a pool.
Does 601 O'FARRELL have accessible units?
No, 601 O'FARRELL does not have accessible units.
Does 601 O'FARRELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 O'FARRELL has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

