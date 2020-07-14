601 O'FARRELL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub granite counters oven w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.



Take your apartment game from shabby to chic at this gussied up Jazz Era gem. Thanks to timely revamps, it this heirloom home boasts contemporary design cred. Must-have extras, like washer/dryer, dishwasher and garage make your life easier, while spellbinding city views make your days dreamier.



