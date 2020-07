Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly internet access

Jump into Downtowns entertaining fray. Union Square shoppers, FiDi workers and culture junkies crisscross the city center at a brisk clip. Fist pump your way over to Ruby Skyes thumping dance floor, hang with the theater geeks at S.F. Playhouse, or get a plateful of prime beef at Leatherneck Steakhouse. Night or day, work or play, this non-stop neighborhood never quits.