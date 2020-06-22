1339 16th Ave

Amenities

Rare & Brand New apartment completely remodeled w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset near UCSF across the park from USF and a short drive to SFSU.



Andronico's Community Markets, highly rated cafes/restaurants, and shops at 9th and Irving. The new remodel includes brand new top of the line Miele washer/dryer, two beautifully remodeled bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bright and sunny living and dining area, four good-sized individual rooms that can all be used as bedrooms or reconfigured as a 3/2 or 2/2 with extra den and office space. Each room has keyed door locks.



This flat is perfect for those that want enjoy a shared, private brand new living space in an amazing location blocks from the N Judah Train, Golden Gate Park and a nice walk to Ocean Beach. Or for those who want to work from home in a safe and spacious apartment.



PLEASE TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OR A VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH



Eli Meyskens

Relocation / Leasing / Sales

mobile 415.713.8995

www.amsires.com

DRE # 01902318



(RLNE5855882)