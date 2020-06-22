All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1339 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1339 16th Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1339 16th Ave

1339 16th Avenue · (415) 713-8995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Sunset
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1339 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1339 16th Ave · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rare & Brand New apartment completely remodeled w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset near UCSF across the park from USF and a short drive to SFSU.

Andronico's Community Markets, highly rated cafes/restaurants, and shops at 9th and Irving. The new remodel includes brand new top of the line Miele washer/dryer, two beautifully remodeled bathrooms with floor to ceiling tile, a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bright and sunny living and dining area, four good-sized individual rooms that can all be used as bedrooms or reconfigured as a 3/2 or 2/2 with extra den and office space. Each room has keyed door locks.

This flat is perfect for those that want enjoy a shared, private brand new living space in an amazing location blocks from the N Judah Train, Golden Gate Park and a nice walk to Ocean Beach. Or for those who want to work from home in a safe and spacious apartment.

PLEASE TEXT/EMAIL FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OR A VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

(RLNE5855882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 16th Ave have any available units?
1339 16th Ave has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 16th Ave have?
Some of 1339 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1339 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1339 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1339 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 1339 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1339 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 1339 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1339 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1339 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 16th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1339 16th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Cumberland
240 Cumberland St
San Francisco, CA 94114
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 Turk Apartments
320 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity