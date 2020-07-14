Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage google fiber internet access package receiving bike storage

Welcome to Windsor at Dogpatch. Situated in the heart of the historic Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, our community brings modern living to the storied streets and waterfront that launched a city. Our modern pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are designed to accommodate all needs. Whether you are an ambitious professional or an innovative artist, you work-from-home or commute, whether you have a cheerful child or a faithful furry friend, we have an abode that’s just right for you.