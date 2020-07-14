All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Windsor at Dogpatch

2660 3rd St · (415) 801-3525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 619 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft

Unit 637 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 342 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 448 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 530 · Avail. now

$3,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 9

$4,305

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Dogpatch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
internet access
package receiving
bike storage
Welcome to Windsor at Dogpatch. Situated in the heart of the historic Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, our community brings modern living to the storied streets and waterfront that launched a city. Our modern pet-friendly studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are designed to accommodate all needs. Whether you are an ambitious professional or an innovative artist, you work-from-home or commute, whether you have a cheerful child or a faithful furry friend, we have an abode that’s just right for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $60 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking garage $250/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsor at Dogpatch have any available units?
Windsor at Dogpatch has 19 units available starting at $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at Dogpatch have?
Some of Windsor at Dogpatch's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Dogpatch currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Dogpatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor at Dogpatch pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Dogpatch is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Dogpatch offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Dogpatch offers parking.
Does Windsor at Dogpatch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Dogpatch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Dogpatch have a pool?
No, Windsor at Dogpatch does not have a pool.
Does Windsor at Dogpatch have accessible units?
No, Windsor at Dogpatch does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at Dogpatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Dogpatch has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

