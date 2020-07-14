Windsor at Dogpatch.

1 of 43
VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO
Studio
$2,085
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft
$2,160
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 431 sqft
$2,290
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft
$2,750
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft
$2,845
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft
$3,570
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft
$3,715
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.