All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1050 POST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1050 POST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1050 POST

1050 Post St · (415) 938-5686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0049 · Avail. now

$2,295

Studio · 1 Bath · 357 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0031 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1050 POST.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!

Welcome to domestic-bliss-ville, population you! Located on Post Street, your super-central home stomping ground is minutes from FiDi, Union Square and primo public transportation – so you’ve got your commute all wrapped up with a neat little bow. A short stumble from the City’s hottest spots, restaurants and theaters, this Post Street classic is prepped for playtime.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online applicat

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 POST have any available units?
1050 POST has 2 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 POST have?
Some of 1050 POST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 POST currently offering any rent specials?
1050 POST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 POST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 POST is pet friendly.
Does 1050 POST offer parking?
Yes, 1050 POST offers parking.
Does 1050 POST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 POST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 POST have a pool?
No, 1050 POST does not have a pool.
Does 1050 POST have accessible units?
No, 1050 POST does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 POST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 POST does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1050 POST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E
San Francisco, CA 94117
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
645 STOCKTON Apartments & Suites
645 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
691 O'Farrell
691 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity