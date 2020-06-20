All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1237 Guerrero St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1237 Guerrero St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1237 Guerrero St

1237 Guerrero Street · (925) 487-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1237 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1237 Guerrero St · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning Heart of Mission 2 bed/2 bath Lower Flat - $5,100/mo, Avail 6/19/20 - Cleverly updated lower flat in a stunning Mission District Victorian. Not only does it have all the conveniences we modern folks love (read 'chef's kitchen and sleek bathrooms'), it also has been sound-proofed for extra privacy and quiet, and is equipped with a projector/movie screen set up in lieu of a TV (you bring the receiver and speakers!). These additions sit harmoniously beside the original hardwood floor, decorative moldings and even one of the home's original chandeliers tucked into the master bathroom/closet area. An additional space that could serve as an office or naturally sunlit artist's studio is above the shared garden that is eager for your green thumb to work some magic!

A nearly perfect Walkscore of 97 can be interpreted as "just blocks away from all the energizing, tantalizing Mission District things to do/see/eat/play/explore!"

For video and 3D tour please go to tenantplanet.appfolio.com/listings/, and filter by city to see!

Property Video: https://vimeo.com/417696727
3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2idvmcPRAVS
Property Website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/1237_Guerrero_St.html

Flat features:

- 3D tour and video at tenantplanet.com, go to Vacancies and filter by city.
- Two bedrooms with hardwood floors
- Two fully remodeled bathrooms
- Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and built-in vanity with carara marble top
- Unit is sound-proofed to add privacy and quiet
- Front entry has a secure storage area for regularly used things such as bicycles
- Kitchen with slate counter tops, gas range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, custom butcher block island and tons of built in storage
- Additional super bright room off the kitchen and back private deck with tons of potential uses
- Basement laundry with front load washer and gas dryer. Basement area has a little bit of storage (less than 75 sq feet)

Lease Terms:

- One year lease
- Property available to move-in 6/19/20
- Rent $5,100/mo
- Security deposit: $5,400
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Dogs considered with additional deposit and pet "resume"
- Street parking with annual city permit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5784172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Guerrero St have any available units?
1237 Guerrero St has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Guerrero St have?
Some of 1237 Guerrero St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Guerrero St currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Guerrero St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Guerrero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Guerrero St is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Guerrero St offer parking?
No, 1237 Guerrero St does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Guerrero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Guerrero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Guerrero St have a pool?
No, 1237 Guerrero St does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Guerrero St have accessible units?
No, 1237 Guerrero St does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Guerrero St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Guerrero St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1237 Guerrero St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
60/62 Grenard Terrace/1345 Lombard
60 Grenard Terrace
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Waterbend
5880 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
NEMA
8 10th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity