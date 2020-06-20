Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning Heart of Mission 2 bed/2 bath Lower Flat - $5,100/mo, Avail 6/19/20 - Cleverly updated lower flat in a stunning Mission District Victorian. Not only does it have all the conveniences we modern folks love (read 'chef's kitchen and sleek bathrooms'), it also has been sound-proofed for extra privacy and quiet, and is equipped with a projector/movie screen set up in lieu of a TV (you bring the receiver and speakers!). These additions sit harmoniously beside the original hardwood floor, decorative moldings and even one of the home's original chandeliers tucked into the master bathroom/closet area. An additional space that could serve as an office or naturally sunlit artist's studio is above the shared garden that is eager for your green thumb to work some magic!



A nearly perfect Walkscore of 97 can be interpreted as "just blocks away from all the energizing, tantalizing Mission District things to do/see/eat/play/explore!"



For video and 3D tour please go to tenantplanet.appfolio.com/listings/, and filter by city to see!



Property Video: https://vimeo.com/417696727

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2idvmcPRAVS

Property Website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/1237_Guerrero_St.html



Flat features:



- Two bedrooms with hardwood floors

- Two fully remodeled bathrooms

- Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and built-in vanity with carara marble top

- Unit is sound-proofed to add privacy and quiet

- Front entry has a secure storage area for regularly used things such as bicycles

- Kitchen with slate counter tops, gas range, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, custom butcher block island and tons of built in storage

- Additional super bright room off the kitchen and back private deck with tons of potential uses

- Basement laundry with front load washer and gas dryer. Basement area has a little bit of storage (less than 75 sq feet)



Lease Terms:



- One year lease

- Property available to move-in 6/19/20

- Rent $5,100/mo

- Security deposit: $5,400

- Tenants to pay for all utilities

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- Dogs considered with additional deposit and pet "resume"

- Street parking with annual city permit



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5784172)