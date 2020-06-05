All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1920 Pacific Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1920 Pacific Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

1920 Pacific Avenue

Open Now until 5pm
1920 Pacific Avenue · (530) 288-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1920 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1920 Pacific Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
This 1961 mid-century modern building lies in the coveted Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The building is located two blocks from Lafayette Park and is walking distance to both the Union Street and Fillmore Street, popular for its shopping and food scene. Each of the one-bedrooms offer spacious layouts, large balconies and beautiful hardwood floors. A rarity in the city, this building has some parking available.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
1920 Pacific Avenue has a unit available for $4,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 1920 Pacific Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Pacific Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 1920 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Pacific Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1920 Pacific Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
1225 TAYLOR Apartments
1225 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
630 Grand View Ave
630 Grand View Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity