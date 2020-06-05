1920 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly package receiving

This 1961 mid-century modern building lies in the coveted Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The building is located two blocks from Lafayette Park and is walking distance to both the Union Street and Fillmore Street, popular for its shopping and food scene. Each of the one-bedrooms offer spacious layouts, large balconies and beautiful hardwood floors. A rarity in the city, this building has some parking available.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.