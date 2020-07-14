All apartments in San Francisco
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue Apartments

390 29th Avenue · (415) 562-0581
Location

390 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 390 29th Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is a hub of Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.

Less than a mile from Baker Beach and just blocks from Lincoln Park, this walkable, coastal-close neighborhood is perfect for dog walking and beachcombing. This pet-friendly apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, bay windows, a gas range, and washer and dryer. It’s just a mile and half from the Cliff House and near to lots of other dining and pub options along Clement and Geary. Live between The Presidio and Golden Gate Park in one of The City’s nicest neighborhoods.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

This unit is a rental unit s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have any available units?
390 29th Avenue Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 390 29th Avenue Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 29th Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
390 29th Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 29th Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 29th Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 390 29th Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 29th Avenue Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 390 29th Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 390 29th Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 390 29th Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 29th Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

