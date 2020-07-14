390 29th Avenue Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Russian, Chinese and Irish influences converge in the Richmond District. This kaleidoscope of cultures is a hub of Asian restaurants, pubs, and mom-and-pop shops. Golden Gate Park is prime stomping ground for hikers, museum-lovers and concert festival fans. Ocean Beach is a beacon for bonfire parties and surfers.



Less than a mile from Baker Beach and just blocks from Lincoln Park, this walkable, coastal-close neighborhood is perfect for dog walking and beachcombing. This pet-friendly apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, bay windows, a gas range, and washer and dryer. It’s just a mile and half from the Cliff House and near to lots of other dining and pub options along Clement and Geary. Live between The Presidio and Golden Gate Park in one of The City’s nicest neighborhoods.



