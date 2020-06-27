9751 Caminito Doha

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Private Patio and Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA Townhouse available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring approximately 1,547 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room features hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Large private patio located off of living room. Private balcony located off of guest bedroom. Large upgraded master bedroom features attached bath, dual sinks and extra closet space. Pool and clubhouse located within community!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch

- FLOORING: Tile, hardwood

- PARKING: 1 car garage and 1 assigned space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1978



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH:1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace does not operate and is as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



