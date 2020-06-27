All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

9751 Caminito Doha

9751 Caminito Doha · No Longer Available
Location

9751 Caminito Doha, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Private Patio and Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA Townhouse available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring approximately 1,547 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room features hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Large private patio located off of living room. Private balcony located off of guest bedroom. Large upgraded master bedroom features attached bath, dual sinks and extra closet space. Pool and clubhouse located within community!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2770
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Scripps Ranch
- FLOORING: Tile, hardwood
- PARKING: 1 car garage and 1 assigned space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH:1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace does not operate and is as is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5074868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9751 Caminito Doha have any available units?
9751 Caminito Doha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9751 Caminito Doha have?
Some of 9751 Caminito Doha's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9751 Caminito Doha currently offering any rent specials?
9751 Caminito Doha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9751 Caminito Doha pet-friendly?
Yes, 9751 Caminito Doha is pet friendly.
Does 9751 Caminito Doha offer parking?
Yes, 9751 Caminito Doha offers parking.
Does 9751 Caminito Doha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9751 Caminito Doha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9751 Caminito Doha have a pool?
Yes, 9751 Caminito Doha has a pool.
Does 9751 Caminito Doha have accessible units?
No, 9751 Caminito Doha does not have accessible units.
Does 9751 Caminito Doha have units with dishwashers?
No, 9751 Caminito Doha does not have units with dishwashers.
