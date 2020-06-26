Rent Calculator
7694 Sonata Lane
7694 Sonata Lane
Location
7694 Sonata Lane, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7694 Sonata Lane have any available units?
7694 Sonata Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7694 Sonata Lane have?
Some of 7694 Sonata Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7694 Sonata Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7694 Sonata Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7694 Sonata Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7694 Sonata Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7694 Sonata Lane offer parking?
No, 7694 Sonata Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7694 Sonata Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7694 Sonata Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7694 Sonata Lane have a pool?
No, 7694 Sonata Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7694 Sonata Lane have accessible units?
No, 7694 Sonata Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7694 Sonata Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7694 Sonata Lane has units with dishwashers.
