Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5976 Lauretta Street

5976 Lauretta Street · No Longer Available
Location

5976 Lauretta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/133ffc2032 ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks free with immediate move-in! This 3 bed/ 3 bath townhouse is one of six modern-Spanish Townhomes with a contemporary living vibe. You will enjoy amenities wrapped in style and a view. With 9 ft ceilings, luxury quartz counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors and blinds, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer, A/C, ceiling fans, attached double garage, and roof top patio! The neighborhood borders USD and Fashion Valley and is just minutes to Downtown. Near coffee shops, breweries, restaurants, churches, shopping and recreations. Near Trolley Station, Sea World, Old Town and Mission/Pacific Beach. Easy access to all major freeways - this is arguably one of the best locations in San Diego! No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No smoking. Residents pay all utilities. Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/133ffc2032/5976-lauretta-street-san-diego-ca-92110 Apply online here: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/211553 (858) 699-3851 leasing@torreypinespm.com www.torreypinespm.com Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 2 Car Garage Brand New Build Roof Top Deck Townhouse Style Unit View Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5976 Lauretta Street have any available units?
5976 Lauretta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5976 Lauretta Street have?
Some of 5976 Lauretta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5976 Lauretta Street currently offering any rent specials?
5976 Lauretta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5976 Lauretta Street pet-friendly?
No, 5976 Lauretta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5976 Lauretta Street offer parking?
Yes, 5976 Lauretta Street offers parking.
Does 5976 Lauretta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5976 Lauretta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5976 Lauretta Street have a pool?
No, 5976 Lauretta Street does not have a pool.
Does 5976 Lauretta Street have accessible units?
No, 5976 Lauretta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5976 Lauretta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5976 Lauretta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

