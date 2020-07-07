Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/133ffc2032 ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks free with immediate move-in! This 3 bed/ 3 bath townhouse is one of six modern-Spanish Townhomes with a contemporary living vibe. You will enjoy amenities wrapped in style and a view. With 9 ft ceilings, luxury quartz counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors and blinds, walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryer, A/C, ceiling fans, attached double garage, and roof top patio! The neighborhood borders USD and Fashion Valley and is just minutes to Downtown. Near coffee shops, breweries, restaurants, churches, shopping and recreations. Near Trolley Station, Sea World, Old Town and Mission/Pacific Beach. Easy access to all major freeways - this is arguably one of the best locations in San Diego! No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. No smoking. Residents pay all utilities. Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/133ffc2032/5976-lauretta-street-san-diego-ca-92110 Apply online here: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/211553 (858) 699-3851 leasing@torreypinespm.com www.torreypinespm.com Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. 2 Car Garage Brand New Build Roof Top Deck Townhouse Style Unit View Washer/Dryer In Unit