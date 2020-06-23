Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5693 Easton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5693 Easton Ave
5693 Easton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5693 Easton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath House with Bonus Room, Dog Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5693 Easton Ave have any available units?
5693 Easton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5693 Easton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5693 Easton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5693 Easton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5693 Easton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5693 Easton Ave offer parking?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5693 Easton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5693 Easton Ave have a pool?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5693 Easton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5693 Easton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5693 Easton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5693 Easton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
