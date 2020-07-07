All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5628 Dorothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5628 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5628 Dorothy Drive

5628 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5628 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
5628 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5628 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University