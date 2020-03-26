5365 Crisp Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 5bed/3 bath Home on a Cul-de-Sac w/ Panoramic Canyon Views. Totally Remodeled From Top to Bottom. Open Floor Plan w/ Full Bed & Bath on 1st Floor. Awesome Kitchen w/ Tons of Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Huge Island, 2 Sinks, Brand New Appliances & Hood. New Luxury Vinyl Planks, Carpeting & Tile Floors Throughout. All 3 Baths Luxuriously Remodeled w/ No Expense Spared. Central Heat & Air. Big Backyard w/ Patio, Shed & Views. Excellent Location Near FWYs/Shops/UTC/UCSD/Beaches. Non-Smoking Unit.