San Diego, CA
5365 Crisp Ct
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

5365 Crisp Ct

5365 Crisp Court · No Longer Available
Location

5365 Crisp Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 5bed/3 bath Home on a Cul-de-Sac w/ Panoramic Canyon Views. Totally Remodeled From Top to Bottom. Open Floor Plan w/ Full Bed & Bath on 1st Floor. Awesome Kitchen w/ Tons of Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Huge Island, 2 Sinks, Brand New Appliances & Hood. New Luxury Vinyl Planks, Carpeting & Tile Floors Throughout. All 3 Baths Luxuriously Remodeled w/ No Expense Spared. Central Heat & Air. Big Backyard w/ Patio, Shed & Views. Excellent Location Near FWYs/Shops/UTC/UCSD/Beaches. Non-Smoking Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5365 Crisp Ct have any available units?
5365 Crisp Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5365 Crisp Ct have?
Some of 5365 Crisp Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5365 Crisp Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5365 Crisp Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5365 Crisp Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5365 Crisp Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5365 Crisp Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5365 Crisp Ct offers parking.
Does 5365 Crisp Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5365 Crisp Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5365 Crisp Ct have a pool?
No, 5365 Crisp Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5365 Crisp Ct have accessible units?
No, 5365 Crisp Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5365 Crisp Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5365 Crisp Ct has units with dishwashers.

