San Diego, CA
530 65th Street #301
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

530 65th Street #301

530 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 65th Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Condominium for Rent - This first floor condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, balcony,one car parking spaces and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

On site laundry for convenience.

No Pets
This condominium is close to the Interstate 805 and 94 freeways.

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Rent is $1600, Deposit is $1700
Looking for a 1 year lease.
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.
Real estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back

(RLNE4145084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 65th Street #301 have any available units?
530 65th Street #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 65th Street #301 have?
Some of 530 65th Street #301's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 65th Street #301 currently offering any rent specials?
530 65th Street #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 65th Street #301 pet-friendly?
No, 530 65th Street #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 530 65th Street #301 offer parking?
Yes, 530 65th Street #301 offers parking.
Does 530 65th Street #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 65th Street #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 65th Street #301 have a pool?
No, 530 65th Street #301 does not have a pool.
Does 530 65th Street #301 have accessible units?
No, 530 65th Street #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 65th Street #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 65th Street #301 has units with dishwashers.

