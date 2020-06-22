All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

5223 E Falls View Dr

5223 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5223 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This newly remodeled 5 Room Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, large rooms that can be doubled, Very close to SDSU and freeway. On the most popular street of E Falls View. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with upgraded new cabinets, granite countertops fixtures and Stainless Steel appliances. Two Fridges. Each bedroom has newly installed ceiling fans and the house also has central AC. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! One of the bedrooms is 22'x13' The backyard is also HUGE with drought tolerant landscape and a Jacuzzi and a picnic table. Weekly Jacuzzi Service included. 2 car garage and driveway. Fridge x2, Washer/Dryer Microwave all included.
San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 E Falls View Dr have any available units?
5223 E Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 E Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5223 E Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 E Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5223 E Falls View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 E Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 E Falls View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5223 E Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5223 E Falls View Dr does offer parking.
Does 5223 E Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5223 E Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 E Falls View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5223 E Falls View Dr has a pool.
Does 5223 E Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5223 E Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 E Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5223 E Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
