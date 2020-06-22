5223 E Falls View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This newly remodeled 5 Room Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, large rooms that can be doubled, Very close to SDSU and freeway. On the most popular street of E Falls View. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with upgraded new cabinets, granite countertops fixtures and Stainless Steel appliances. Two Fridges. Each bedroom has newly installed ceiling fans and the house also has central AC. New Dual paned windows are great for keeping the house well insulated and reducing noise and privacy. The Hardwood floors have been refinished. NO CARPET! One of the bedrooms is 22'x13' The backyard is also HUGE with drought tolerant landscape and a Jacuzzi and a picnic table. Weekly Jacuzzi Service included. 2 car garage and driveway. Fridge x2, Washer/Dryer Microwave all included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

