5018 Abuela Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Tierrasanta 3 bedroom 1.5 bath House in Portofino - Popular Portofino in Tierrasanta! 3 bedroom.. 1.5 baths and 3 car parking under carport.

New paint and flooring, new countertops. Fenced in yard.

New appliances! Fireplace. I'll have pictures of the interior soon!

Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, parks, tennis courts, BBQ area and playground!

Available April 20, 2020

Gas stove, dishwasher included. Laundry room, large back patio area.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008

www.WeRentSD.com

Scott@WerentSd.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE3322525)