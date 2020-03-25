All apartments in San Diego
5018 Abuela Drive

5018 Abuela Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5018 Abuela Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Tierrasanta 3 bedroom 1.5 bath House in Portofino - Popular Portofino in Tierrasanta! 3 bedroom.. 1.5 baths and 3 car parking under carport.
New paint and flooring, new countertops. Fenced in yard.
New appliances! Fireplace. I'll have pictures of the interior soon!
Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, parks, tennis courts, BBQ area and playground!
Available April 20, 2020
Gas stove, dishwasher included. Laundry room, large back patio area.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WerentSd.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE3322525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Abuela Drive have any available units?
5018 Abuela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5018 Abuela Drive have?
Some of 5018 Abuela Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Abuela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Abuela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Abuela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Abuela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5018 Abuela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5018 Abuela Drive offers parking.
Does 5018 Abuela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Abuela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Abuela Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5018 Abuela Drive has a pool.
Does 5018 Abuela Drive have accessible units?
No, 5018 Abuela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Abuela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 Abuela Drive has units with dishwashers.

