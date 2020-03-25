5018 Abuela Drive

Amenities
Tierrasanta 3 bedroom 1.5 bath House in Portofino - Popular Portofino in Tierrasanta! 3 bedroom.. 1.5 baths and 3 car parking under carport.
New paint and flooring, new countertops. Fenced in yard.
New appliances! Fireplace. I'll have pictures of the interior soon!
Pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse, parks, tennis courts, BBQ area and playground!
Available April 20, 2020
Gas stove, dishwasher included. Laundry room, large back patio area.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WerentSd.com
DRE#01836754
(RLNE3322525)