Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4679 Cypress Glen Pl

4679 Cypress Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

4679 Cypress Glen Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4BD/2.5 BA w/3 Car Garage and Private Yard, Available Now - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please call to schedule!
Move-In date 6/15 or later. Please DO NOT disturb current occupants!

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Attached Garage!

Vaulted-ceiling living room and dining room.

The kitchen offers granite counters and travertine floors.

The family room offers a cozy fireplace and entertainment center.

The master suite boasts a luxurious bathroom with travertine shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet.

"Entertainer's delight" backyard with large deck.

Ceiling fans. Home does not currently offer central A/C.

Located on a cul-de-sac near to the Bay Club, local entertainment, schools and parks!

Please DO NOT disturb current occupants!

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please call for more information or to schedule a viewing! Please DO NOT disturb current occupants!

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE5779773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have any available units?
4679 Cypress Glen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have?
Some of 4679 Cypress Glen Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4679 Cypress Glen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4679 Cypress Glen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 Cypress Glen Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl offers parking.
Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have a pool?
No, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have accessible units?
No, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 Cypress Glen Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4679 Cypress Glen Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

