4679 Cypress Glen Pl

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

4BD/2.5 BA w/3 Car Garage and Private Yard, Available Now - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please call to schedule!

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Attached Garage!



Vaulted-ceiling living room and dining room.



The kitchen offers granite counters and travertine floors.



The family room offers a cozy fireplace and entertainment center.



The master suite boasts a luxurious bathroom with travertine shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet.



"Entertainer's delight" backyard with large deck.



Ceiling fans. Home does not currently offer central A/C.



Located on a cul-de-sac near to the Bay Club, local entertainment, schools and parks!



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please call for more information or to schedule a viewing! Please DO NOT disturb current occupants!



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE5779773)