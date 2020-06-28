4352 Texas Street -3

Amenities

This 8 unit apartment complex is located in North Park/University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street San Diego, Ca. 92104. The complex is located one block north of El Cajon Blvd and south of Highway 8.



AVAILABLE NOW. On First floor, 2 bedrooms and one bath. This 800 sq. feet unit has been completely renovated. Granite kitchen counter, large double sink with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, fans in dining area and both bedrooms. Mirror sliding doors on each closets, new double pane shaded windows, brand new superior horizontal blinds.

There is an on-site laundry, and a gated entrance. There is also one assigned parking space. NO PETS. First month rent of $1800.00 and a $1,800 Deposit. One year lease, $1,800.00/ month. Must have good credit, past rental reference & renter's insurance. One time processing fee $35.00.

Please contact: Costa Azur LLC management at 619-392-7074 0r 619-392-7515. AVAILABLE NOW.