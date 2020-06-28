All apartments in San Diego
4352 Texas Street -3
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

4352 Texas Street -3

4352 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4352 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This 8 unit apartment complex is located in North Park/University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street San Diego, Ca. 92104. The complex is located one block north of El Cajon Blvd and south of Highway 8.

AVAILABLE NOW. On First floor, 2 bedrooms and one bath. This 800 sq. feet unit has been completely renovated. Granite kitchen counter, large double sink with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, fans in dining area and both bedrooms. Mirror sliding doors on each closets, new double pane shaded windows, brand new superior horizontal blinds.
There is an on-site laundry, and a gated entrance. There is also one assigned parking space. NO PETS. First month rent of $1800.00 and a $1,800 Deposit. One year lease, $1,800.00/ month. Must have good credit, past rental reference & renter's insurance. One time processing fee $35.00.
Please contact: Costa Azur LLC management at 619-392-7074 0r 619-392-7515. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Texas Street -3 have any available units?
4352 Texas Street -3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 Texas Street -3 have?
Some of 4352 Texas Street -3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 Texas Street -3 currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Texas Street -3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Texas Street -3 pet-friendly?
No, 4352 Texas Street -3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4352 Texas Street -3 offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Texas Street -3 offers parking.
Does 4352 Texas Street -3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 Texas Street -3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Texas Street -3 have a pool?
No, 4352 Texas Street -3 does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Texas Street -3 have accessible units?
No, 4352 Texas Street -3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Texas Street -3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Texas Street -3 does not have units with dishwashers.
