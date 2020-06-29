4352 Texas Street - unit 5

Amenities

This 8 Unit apartment complex is located In North Park / University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street, San Diego, Ca. 92104. The complex is located one block north of El Cajon Blvd. and south of Highway 8. AVAILABLE NOW. On Second floor, with 2 bedrooms and one bath. It is approximately 800 sq. feet. There is an ample size living room, Kitchen with dining area. The unit is completely refurbished. Granite counter, cabinets, refrigerator and stove,large double sink with garbage disposal. There are fans in kitchen area and both bedrooms. Mirror sliding doors in each bedroom closets, new double pane shaded windows, brand new superior horizontal blinds. Modern bathroom with tub and shower. There is an on-site laundry, and a gated entrance. There is also one assigned parking space. NO PETS. Monthly rent is $1900.00. One year lease, Deposit $1,400.00 Must have good credit, past rental reference & renter's insurance. One time processing fee of $35.00/per person. Please contact: Costa Azur LLC management at 619-392-7515 or 619--392-7074 AVAILABLE NOW.