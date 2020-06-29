All apartments in San Diego
4352 Texas Street - unit 5

4352 Texas Street · (619) 392-7515
Location

4352 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 8 Unit apartment complex is located In North Park / University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street, San Diego, Ca. 92104. The complex is located one block north of El Cajon Blvd. and south of Highway 8. AVAILABLE NOW. On Second floor, with 2 bedrooms and one bath. It is approximately 800 sq. feet. There is an ample size living room, Kitchen with dining area. The unit is completely refurbished. Granite counter, cabinets, refrigerator and stove,large double sink with garbage disposal. There are fans in kitchen area and both bedrooms. Mirror sliding doors in each bedroom closets, new double pane shaded windows, brand new superior horizontal blinds. Modern bathroom with tub and shower. There is an on-site laundry, and a gated entrance. There is also one assigned parking space. NO PETS. Monthly rent is $1900.00. One year lease, Deposit $1,400.00 Must have good credit, past rental reference & renter's insurance. One time processing fee of $35.00/per person. Please contact: Costa Azur LLC management at 619-392-7515 or 619--392-7074 AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have any available units?
4352 Texas Street - unit 5 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have?
Some of 4352 Texas Street - unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Texas Street - unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 offers parking.
Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Texas Street - unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
