Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3714 Wightman St - 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment.

1 Assigned Parking Space.

Water and Trash Included.

1 Year Lease Agreement.



Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Pacifc Legacy Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733112)