All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3714 Wightman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3714 Wightman St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3714 Wightman St

3714 Wightman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3714 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3714 Wightman St - 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment.
1 Assigned Parking Space.
Water and Trash Included.
1 Year Lease Agreement.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Pacifc Legacy Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Pacific Legacy Property Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 Wightman St have any available units?
3714 Wightman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3714 Wightman St currently offering any rent specials?
3714 Wightman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 Wightman St pet-friendly?
No, 3714 Wightman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3714 Wightman St offer parking?
Yes, 3714 Wightman St offers parking.
Does 3714 Wightman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 Wightman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 Wightman St have a pool?
No, 3714 Wightman St does not have a pool.
Does 3714 Wightman St have accessible units?
No, 3714 Wightman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 Wightman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 Wightman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 Wightman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 Wightman St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University