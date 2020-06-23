Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3312 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3312 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3312 Madison Avenue
3312 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3312 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated kitchen. Laminate flooring. Diswasher. Garage has storage, work area and washer and dryer hookups. Easy walk to popular Normal Heights Restaurants and Bars. Pets ok,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 Madison Avenue have any available units?
3312 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3312 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 3312 Madison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3312 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3312 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 3312 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 3312 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3312 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University